India sees fuel sale losses down on weak crude prices - official
January 9, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

India sees fuel sale losses down on weak crude prices - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India expects falling crude prices to cut its revenue losses on fuel sales to 770 billion rupees ($12 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March, from an earlier estimate of 850 billion rupees, Oil Secretary Saurabh Chandra said on Friday.

State-owned oil companies sell crude and refined products to state refiners at discounted rates to partly compensate them for losses on fuel sales at regulated prices.

Chandra said revenue losses could go down further as oil prices are easing.

$1 = 62.4050 Indian rupees Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

