TABLE-India's Feb fuel sales up 7.3 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
March 27, 2012

TABLE-India's Feb fuel sales up 7.3 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -   India's local oil product sales in
February rose an annual 7.3 percent, highest since November, as
growth in demand for industrial fuels surged during the month,
government data showed on Tuesday.	
    Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third
largest oil consumer, totaled 12.34 million tonnes in February.	
    Petrol sales grew an annual 8 percent in February mainly due
to higher vehicle sales, after growing at about 1.97 percent in
January, the data showed.	
    But consumption of diesel -- which makes up over a third of
local fuel use, surged at an annual 11.9 percent last month,
quicker than 7.64 percent rise in January as its state-set
prices are lower than that of fuel oil, prompting a switch-over.	
    Fuel oil is sold at market rates in India.	
    India's crude imports in February rose 10.7 percent. Its
refined fuels imports were down an annual 2.3 percent while
exports rose 6.8 percent.  	
    The data includes actual imports and exports by Reliance
Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at
Jamnagar in western India for November and December and is
estimated for subsequent months.	
    Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales,
imports and exports, for February.	
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                  DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                  2012/11                        2011/10
 PRODUCT   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV      FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 Diesel    5.51  5.38  5.85  5.71     4.92  5.00  5.52  4.93  
 Petrol    1.23  1.16  1.34  1.16     1.14  1.14  1.20  1.19  
 LPG       1.34  1.32  1.40  1.34     1.25  1.28  1.33  1.20  
 Naphtha   0.82  0.92  0.85  0.99     0.77  0.96  1.01  0.92  
 Jet Fuel  0.46  0.48  0.48  0.48     0.42  0.45  0.45  0.43  
 Kerosene  0.68  0.69  0.68  0.68     0.75  0.76  0.74  0.74  
 Fuel Oil  0.65  0.69  0.75  0.80     0.82  0.83  0.88  0.84  
 Bitumen   0.51  0.40  0.48  0.44     0.51  0.42  0.43  0.30  
 All*     12.34 12.15 13.00 12.87    11.49 11.88 12.60 11.51 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                      REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                    2012/11                   2011/10
 PRODUCT   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV      FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 Diesel    0.07  0.22  0.01  0.01    0.07   0.11  0.01  0.01  
 Petrol    0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00    0.02  0.18  0.14  0.23  
 LPG       0.45  0.24  0.45  0.37    0.43   0.50  0.34  0.39  
 Naphtha   0.15  0.16  0.16  0.16    0.12   0.17  0.23  0.20  
 Kerosene  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00    0.12   0.10  0.15  0.07  
 Fuel Oil  0.12  0.05  0.06  0.09    0.06   0.07  0.06  0.07  
 All*      1.17  1.05  1.09  1.05    1.20   1.52  1.34  1.37  
 -----------------------------------------------------------
                     2012/11                 2011/10
 CRUDE OIL  FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV     FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   
 IMPORTS  14.87 16.92 13.51 14.85    13.43 14.26 14.10 12.54 
 -----------------------------------------------------------
                        EXPORTS
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                    2012/11                   2011/11
 PRODUCT    FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV     FEB    JAN   DEC   NOV   
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 Diesel    1.57  1.51  1.54  1.73     1.56  1.79  1.34  1.55    
 
 Petrol    1.09  1.09  1.21  1.05     0.98  1.17  1.13  1.12    
  
 Naphtha   0.95  0.91  0.87  1.03     0.86  0.78  0.66  0.57    
  
 Jet Fuel  0.31  0.35  0.38  0.43     0.34  0.48  0.39  0.27    
 
 Fuel Oil  0.61  0.76  0.74  0.63     0.62  0.63  0.71  0.70    
  
 All*      4.92  4.79  4.95  5.16     4.60  5.01  4.45  4.49    
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in
the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW
DELHI)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

