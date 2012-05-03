TABLE-India's March crude imports up 1.1 pct y/y-govt

May 3 (Reuters) - India, Asia's third-largest oil consumer, shipped in 1.1 percent more oil in March from a year earlier to 14.95 million tonnes or 3.53 million barrels per day (bpd) as refiners expanded capacity to meet rising local demand. Crude oil imports rose 5.2 percent to 3.44 million bpd in 2011/12, when Essar Oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd expanded refining capacity and two new plants -- one each in central and northern India -- came online. India's local oil product sales rose 5.1 percent in March from a year earlier on higher demand for gasoline and diesel. Oil products import in March declined 27.6 percent while exports fell 14 percent from a year ago. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery for February and March. Reliance has provided details of shipments related to the export-focused plant until January. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for March. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.05 5.50 5.37 5.87 5.49 4.92 5.00 5.52 Petrol 1.42 1.23 1.16 1.34 1.27 1.14 1.14 1.20 LPG 1.35 1.34 1.34 1.40 1.33 1.25 1.28 1.33 Naphtha 0.94 0.90 0.87 0.86 0.79 0.77 0.96 1.01 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.46 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.42 0.45 0.45 Kerosene 0.66 0.68 0.69 0.68 0.72 0.75 0.76 0.74 Fuel Oil 0.71 0.68 0.67 0.76 0.95 0.82 0.83 0.88 Bitumen 0.62 0.50 0.39 0.48 0.63 0.51 0.42 0.43 All* 13.50 12.45 12.17 13.00 12.84 11.49 11.88 12.60 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.07 0.22 0.01 0.43 0.07 0.11 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.02 0.23 0.14 LPG 0.53 0.45 0.45 0.40 0.41 0.43 0.53 0.39 Naphtha 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.12 0.17 0.23 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.12 0.10 0.15 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.12 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.06 All* 1.15 1.17 1.27 1.03 1.58 1.20 1.60 1.39 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 CRUDE OIL MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC IMPORTS 14.95 14.88 17.02 13.49 14.79 13.10 14.26 14.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.51 1.54 1.26 1.54 2.01 1.66 1.84 1.39 Petrol 1.26 1.09 1.09 1.21 1.10 0.84 1.18 1.15 Naphtha 0.98 0.94 0.78 0.87 1.07 0.97 0.92 0.77 Jet Fuel 0.27 0.30 0.31 0.38 0.64 0.34 0.48 0.40 Fuel Oil 0.58 0.61 0.76 0.70 0.60 0.76 0.66 0.71 All* 4.95 4.87 4.36 4.91 5.76 4.84 5.27 4.66 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)