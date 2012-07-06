FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India gives state-run oil retailers 140 bln rupees as subsidy-sources
July 6, 2012

India gives state-run oil retailers 140 bln rupees as subsidy-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian state-run oil retailers received 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from the government since June-end as part of the subsidy payout for the financial year ended in March, three officials with direct knowledge said.

The oil retailers received the amount in two tranches--one in June-end, and the other on July 3, the officials told Reuters on Friday.

The remaining amount of 245 billion rupees will be paid out by August-end, the officials said.

$1=55.4 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

