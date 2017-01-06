Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Veteran Indian Bollywood actor Om Puri died on Friday in Mumbai, close friend and actor Anupam Kher said.

Puri, 66, died from cardiac arrest, Kher told Reuters.

Puri made a name for himself in the 1980s with the alternative art cinema that found a niche audience in India, playing several memorable characters that depicted the anger and angst of those times.

He also worked in a number of Hollywood and British films, including "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", "East is East", and most recently in "The Hundred-Foot Journey". (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Nick Macfie)