India's ONGC in talks with Mitsui to source LNG-chief
August 28, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

India's ONGC in talks with Mitsui to source LNG-chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has signed an initial business agreement on LNG with Japan’s Mitsui Group, the Indian company’s chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Tuesday.

“It is a broad-based MoU for the entire value chain of LNG ... right from sourcing to liquefaction to marketing. We will work with them to find out the opportunities,” he told reporters.

Vasudeva also said the state-owned company in its next board meeting will consider farming out stake in one of its east coast blocks to Japan’s Index. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma,; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
