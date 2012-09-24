FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ONGC may supply crude from Azeri field to MRPL-exec
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
September 24, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

India's ONGC may supply crude from Azeri field to MRPL-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. may look at supplying its equity oil from an Azeri field to its refining unit MRPL, Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Monday.

ONGC has acquired a minority stake from Hess in the oil producing Azeri field in Azerbaijan.

The move will help MRPL, an ONGC subsidiary, which has recently expanded capacity, in replacing some of the oil it used to buy from Iran, as western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme disrupt shipments.

A company source who did not wish to be identified said ONGC’s share of equity oil from the Azeri field would average 18,500 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012.

This source said ONGC along with IOC and Oil India has submitted a $5 billion bid for some ConocoPhillips oil sands assets in Canada. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.