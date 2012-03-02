FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raises $2.57 bln in ONGC share sale
March 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

India raises $2.57 bln in ONGC share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government said it raised 127.67 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) through its auction on Thursday of a 5 percent stake in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Valid bids were received for 420.42 million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67 rupees per share.

The government had offered 427.77 million shares in the auction and had set a floor price of 290 rupees each.

ONGC shares closed down 2.4 percent at 281.40 rupees on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.

$1=49.50 rupees Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr

