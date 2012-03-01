FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC share auction hit by system glitch - official
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 1, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

ONGC share auction hit by system glitch - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - India’s $2.5 billion auction of government shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp was affected by a system glitch due to large last minute orders, a government official said, adding details about final bids would be known later on Thursday night.

“We hope the offer is fully subscribed once we get the final details,” Sidhartha Pradhan, additional secretary at the government’s Department of Disinvestment, under the finance ministry, told reporters.

The ONGC share auction ended in chaos, with TV channels saying it had generated bids for just two-thirds of the shares on offer, but both of the country’s main stock exchanges saying they were still counting orders. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.