India's ONGC says U.S. plans hit by Iran, Sudan exposure
September 4, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

India's ONGC says U.S. plans hit by Iran, Sudan exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp is facing problems over possible investments in the United States because of its exposure to sanctions-hit Iran and Sudan, the state-run explorer’s chairman, Sudhir Vasudev, said on Tuesday.

ONGC has been in talks with U.S company ConocoPhillips about cooperation on shale gas. ONGC is also considering a bid for part of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian oil sands holdings worth about $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters in June..

ONGC has exploration rights on a block offshore Iran and its overseas arm, ONGC Videsh, is part of a consortium operating in Sudan.

