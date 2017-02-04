NEW DELHI, Feb 4 Three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billions rupees unless stated) Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Loss 1.30 4.25 Interest Earned 44.39 49.56 Gross NPA pct 13.80 7.75 NOTE: Oriental Bank of Commerce is a state-run lender. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sam Holmes)