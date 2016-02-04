FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IT exports seen growing 10-12 pct in fiscal 2017 - industry body
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

India's IT exports seen growing 10-12 pct in fiscal 2017 - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India’s IT and software services export revenue is expected to grow between 10 percent and 12 percent in the next financial year beginning in April to as much as $121 billion, an industry body said on Thursday.

In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2016, export revenue is expected to grow 12.3 percent to $108 billion, helped by new business wins in the high-margin digital services business, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said.

India’s IT services exporters, including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, have been betting on high-margin digital services to drive growth as focus shifts away from routine technology services contracts.

$1 = 67.8100 Indian rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
