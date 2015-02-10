FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian IT services exports seen growing 12-14 pct in year ahead
February 10, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indian IT services exports seen growing 12-14 pct in year ahead

Feb xx (Reuters) - The Indian IT outsourcing sector is expected to see export revenue growing 12-14 percent in the financial year starting in April, an industry lobby group said on Tuesday.

The sector’s exports in 2015/16 are forecast to rise to as much as $112 billion, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

That compares with an estimated rise of about 12 percent from the previous 12 months, in the fiscal year ending on March 31, Nasscom said.

Top Indian outsourcing companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd have been seeing benefits of a global economic recovery spill over their clients’ technology budgets.

This has boosted business for outsourcing firms, who make as much as three-quarters of sales by providing services including technology infrastructure management and development of software applications to clients in the United States and Europe. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

