Indian soldier "mutilated" after gunfight with Pakistan troops-Indian general
January 8, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Indian soldier "mutilated" after gunfight with Pakistan troops-Indian general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The body of an Indian soldier was found mutilated on Tuesday after a gunfight with Pakistani troops on the Indian side of the Line of Control that divides Kashmir, a senior Indian army spokesman told local television.

“What we have come to know is one body has been mutilated. That is what we are aware of,” General S.L. Narasimhan told Times Now.

The body was one of two Indian soldiers who Indian military officials say were killed in a gunfight with Pakistani troops. Pakistan denied its troops were involved in the incident.

It came two days after a clash along the LoC in which Pakistan said one of its soldiers was killed when Indian troops crossed the highly militarised line between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

