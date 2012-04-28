REFILE-Mittal says India refinery capacity may double

(Corrects spelling of dateline)

BATHINDA, India, April 28 (Reuters) - An Indian oil refinery close to the border with Pakistan may double capacity to 360,000 barrels per day, ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal said, at the opening of the plant that could help trade ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Energy, opened the Bathinda plant on Saturday.

The $4 billion plant is located 100 km (62 miles) from the border with Pakistan and 175 kilometres from the city of Lahore. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)