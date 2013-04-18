FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's STC floats tender to buy 30,000 T palm oil for May delivery
April 18, 2013

India's STC floats tender to buy 30,000 T palm oil for May delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has issued a global tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of refined palmolein for May delivery, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein is sought for shipment to the western port of Mumbai by May 31.

The last date for submission of bids is on April 29, the statement said.

State-run traders such as MMTC, PEC and STC regularly buy vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

