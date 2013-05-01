FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's STC floats tender to buy 30,000 T palm oil
May 1, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

India's STC floats tender to buy 30,000 T palm oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has issued a global tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of refined palmolein for delivery in June, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein is sought for shipment to the western port of Mumbai by June 13.

The last date for submission of bids is on May 10.

On Tuesday, STC scrapped a similar tender due to poor response.

State-run traders such as MMTC, PEC and STC regularly buy vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

