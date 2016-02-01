IOC aims to start crude unit at Paradip by Wednesday - sources

A worker fills jerrycans with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS) aims to restart processing at its 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude unit by Wednesday, company sources said on Monday.

IOC, the country’s biggest refiner, had shut the crude unit after a fire broke out at a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) on Saturday evening.

“We are ready to restart. On Tuesday or Wednesday we plan to restart the crude processing. Currently an assessment is going on,” said one of the sources.

The refiner has one crude unit, attached to the VDU.