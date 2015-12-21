FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India introduces bill for bankruptcy law in parliament
#India Top News
December 21, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

India introduces bill for bankruptcy law in parliament

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the parliament building is reflected on a car in New Delhi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government on Monday introduced a bill in parliament aimed at bringing sweeping changes to an outdated and overburdened bankruptcy system, setting deadlines for the first time for processing insolvency cases.

At present, Asia’s third-largest economy has competing laws with unclear jurisdictions to deal with the liquidation or revival of companies.

This often results in the process dragging on for years, inflating costs for investors and taxpayers.

The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the lower house, seeks to enact a single bankruptcy code.

Under current rules, even deciding whether to save or liquidate an ailing company can take years, leaving it in the hands of managers who can - and do - strip assets with impunity.

Foreign and domestic investors say the difficulty in exiting ventures is a deterrent in their investment decisions.

Jaitley over the weekend told business leaders that the government was planning to pass the bankruptcy bill in the current parliament session that concludes on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
