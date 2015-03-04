FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian parliament's lower house passes insurance bill
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Indian parliament's lower house passes insurance bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Reuters) - India’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to increase foreign investment limit in local insurers to 49 percent from 26 percent.

The passage of the bill in both the houses of parliament is critical to make an executive order, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration issued in December, permanent.

The bill now faces its real test in the upper house of parliament where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a minority and is dependent on opposition parties to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.