India's PEC gets highest bid at $308/T in wheat export tender

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India’s state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received 12 bids for its global wheat export tender, with Australia’s J.K. International emerging as the highest bidder at $308 per tonne, a c ompany source said on Thursday.

J.K. International offered 40,000 tonnes, while the second-highest bidder -- Emmsons International Ltd based in New Delhi -- offered 30,000 tonnes at $304.77 per tonne.

Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies such as Glencore, Cargill and Toepfer, the source added.

Last month, PEC issued an international tender to export 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat in September.

PEC Ltd had sold 70,000 tonnes of wheat at $296.68 per tonne to the Singapore-based trading company Starcom which was the highest bidder in its export tender that closed Aug. 3. It also sold 20,000 tonnes to Toepfer at the same price even though it had bid at a lower price.

PEC is one of the three state-run companies involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.