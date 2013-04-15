India's PEC buys 6,300 T RBD palmolein at $831/T-sources

NEW DELHI, April 15 (Reuters) - India’s PEC Ltd has bought 6,300 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $831 per tonne for delivery by April 25, two trade sources said on Monday.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern port of Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC, which bought RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued the import tender last week.

Last week, state-run MMTC Ltd bought 21,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein for immediate shipment to Kakinada port, on India’s east coast, for southern Andhra Pradesh government.

State-owned companies such as State Trading Corp., MMTC and PEC regularly buys vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)