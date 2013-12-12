India's PEC gets highest bid at $287/T in wheat export tender

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India’s state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $287 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 35,000 tonnes on the east coast, trade sources said on Thursday, above the government’s new floor price of $260 per tonne.

The highest bid in its other tender, for 120,000 tonnes from the west coast, came in at $285.41 per tonne.

PEC issued two tenders last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipments in January.

These tenders are part of the Indian government’s plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March.

Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at the same price, $283 a tonne, in another wheat export tender offering 55,000 tonnes from government warehouses on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)