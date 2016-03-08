FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India finance minister says withdraws proposal on taxation of pension fund
March 8, 2016

India finance minister says withdraws proposal on taxation of pension fund

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - India has withdrawn a budget proposal to tax pension fund withdrawals, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday in parliament after an outcry by salaried workers.

Last month, Jaitley proposed taxing lump-sum withdrawals exceeding 40 percent of an individual’s retirement pot in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), unless the sum is reinvested in a pension product such as an annuity.

At present, withdrawal from the EPF is entirely tax-free. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

