FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian refiners threaten to raise gasoline prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 17, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indian refiners threaten to raise gasoline prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian state-run fuel retailers have threatened to raise gasoline prices sharply if the government does not compensate them for revenue losses on retail sales, Indian Oil Corp said on Tuesday in a statement.

It said the government should ‘temporarily’ consider gasoline as a regulated commodity on a par with other subsidised fuels -- diesel, cooking gas and kerosene -- and provide cash compensation for retail sales or reduce factory gate tax on the fuel to the extent of revenue losses.

IOC said state-run refiners cannot sustain the current scenario where they import crude oil at $121.29 per barrel and sell at $109.03 per barrel.

“Continuation of such pricing will only impede the ability of the Company to import crude oil and may affect product supply-demand balance,” IOC said in the statement. It added the alternative was to “increase the price of petrol by Rs.8.04 per litre (excluding State levies) with immediate effect.”

The companies previously raised gasoline prices on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.