Feb 9 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG
will cut spot purchases of liquefied natural gas in
the next fiscal year as it is getting supplies under a long-term
deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for imports from Australia's
Gorgon project, the company's chief executive Prabhat Singh said
on Thursday.
The first cargo from Gorgon was received in January and it
was cheaper than spot prices, he said.
Separately, Petronet LNG's head of finance, RK Garg, said
the second LNG cargo from Gorgon is expected to arrive in March.
The company will receive up to 18 LNG cargos from Gorgon in
bigger vessels, he said.
Petronet LNG has a long-term contract with Exxon Mobil to
buy about 1.5 million tonnes of super-cooled fuel every year.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)