India Power Fin seeks to sell min 1.5 bln rupees bonds-document
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2012 / 4:06 AM / in 5 years

India Power Fin seeks to sell min 1.5 bln rupees bonds-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp is planning to launch an unsecured bond sale to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.72 million), a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The state-run firm will sell 2-year bonds at 8.85 percent and 5-year bonds at 8.91 percent, it showed.

A total of 19 arrangers have been asked to provide commitments by 2 p.m. IST on Thursday.

The bond issue has an unspecified greenshoe, and the firm has set a pay-in from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8 for the issue, as per the document. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

