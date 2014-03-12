FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PFC scraps plan to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via tier II bonds - sources
March 12, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

India's PFC scraps plan to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via tier II bonds - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp scrapped its plan to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.64 million) through private placement of subordinated tier II bonds owing to mismatch in pricing expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm was planning to raise funds in the 10-year tenure with to augment long term funds, as per the termsheet it sent to potential investors.

Most of the bidders were quoting at between 9.90 to 10 percent levels, they said, adding the firm was not comfortable with the bid levels. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

