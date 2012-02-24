FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NEW ISSUE-India's PFC to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via bonds
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 8:32 AM / in 6 years

NEW ISSUE-India's PFC to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Power Finance Corp opened bids on Friday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($30.5 million) via private placement of bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The funds will be raised through a 3-year 40-day bond at 9.51 percent, 5-year 40-day bond at 9.33 percent, 8-year 40-day bond at 9.30 percent and 11-year 40-day bond at 9.26 percent, it showed.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the company was aiming to raise as much as 40 billion rupees through this issue.

The company was initially planning to issue a seven-year bond at 9.32 percent, but revised the tenure to eight-year at 9.30 percent. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

