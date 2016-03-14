FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian court stays government ban on Pfizer's Corex cough syrup - TV
March 14, 2016

Indian court stays government ban on Pfizer's Corex cough syrup - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Monday granted U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc’s India unit a stay on a government ban on its popular cough syrup Corex, local television channels reported.

The ban on Pfizer’s cough syrup was part of a wider notice issued by the government over the weekend ordering prohibition of the sale and manufacture of 344 combination drugs that a panel of experts found posed a risk to humans.

The next hearing by the New Delhi High Court on Pfizer’s plea is slated for March 21, TV channels said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

