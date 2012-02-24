FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NEW ISSUE-Power Grid plans at least 10 bln rupee bond issue-source
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

NEW ISSUE-Power Grid plans at least 10 bln rupee bond issue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's Power Grid Corp.
, a state-run transmission utility, is planning to
raise at least 10 billion rupees ($204.5 million) via 15-year
bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Friday.	
    The issue is likely to open on Wednesday, said the source.  	
    The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and LAAA by ICRA.  
 	
    For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double 
 	
    click on one of the following:    	
    Indian bond issuances               	
    Asia debt news                      	
    India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:    	
    Spreads over Indian federal bonds         	
    Indian secondary corporate bond deals     	
    Secondary market Indian CP Prices         	
    India Certificates of Deposit page        	
($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.