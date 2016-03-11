FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top court declines lawsuits against drug regulators-activist
#Healthcare
March 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

India's top court declines lawsuits against drug regulators-activist

Zeba Siddiqui

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court has refused to hear two lawsuits filed by one of India’s best-known whistleblowers against the drugs and health regulators accusing them of failing to enforce safety rules, the activist and his lawyer said.

Dinesh Thakur, who exposed dangerous practices in India’s drugs industry in 2013, filed the public interest litigations, which include a suit that alleges that the current drugs law is “unconstitutional”.

Thakur, via Twitter, said the Supreme Court refused to hear the cases on Friday, adding that he was “disappointed”.

Thakur’s lawyer and senior advocate at the Supreme Court, Raju Ramachandran, confirmed the court had refused to hear the cases, but declined to make any further comment.

Supreme Court representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
