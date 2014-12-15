FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German drugmakers appeal drug suspensions linked to Indian data
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 15, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

German drugmakers appeal drug suspensions linked to Indian data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German drugmakers including Stada, Torrent’s Heumann and Dr. Reddy’s betapharm have appealed a regulator’s decision to suspend approval of some drugs over concerns about clinical trials conducted by an Indian company.

Regulators in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg this month suspended marketing approval for 25 drugs over the quality of trial data from India’s GVK Biosciences.

Companies that have filed an appeal will be allowed to resume sales of affected products until their appeals are either approved or struck down, Germany’s Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) said on Monday.

“We are reviewing the appeals thoroughly and quickly,” a spokesman for BfArM said.

The regulator last week had published a list of 80 affected products that their manufacturers would not be allowed to sell until they had provided new clinical data. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.