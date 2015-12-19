FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA warns India's Sun Pharma on its Gujarat unit
#Healthcare
December 19, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

FDA warns India's Sun Pharma on its Gujarat unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd about its Halol facility after an inspection revealed problems with its manufacturing processes, the firm said on Saturday.

The U.S. drug watchdog has withheld product approvals from the unit in western India since the inspection in September 2014.

Sun Pharma said in a statement that it was taking steps to address the problems outlined by the FDA and that it would request a re-inspection of the Halol facility once it had completed the remedial steps. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
