CORRECTED-India caps prices of 52 more "essential" drugs - pricing authority
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-India caps prices of 52 more "essential" drugs - pricing authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Merck Ltd is a unit of Merck KGaA, not Merck & Co Inc)

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India has capped the prices of 52 more drugs, including painkillers and antibiotics, the pricing authority said in a notice.

The additional drugs join a list of nearly 400 essential medicines that have so far been placed under price control in India, where a majority of the people live on under $2 a day and health insurance is scarce.

The new drugs to come under price control include commonly-used antibiotics and painkillers as well as medicines used for treating cancer and skin disorders, a notice on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority website said.

Companies including Lupin Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Merck Ltd - the Indian arm of German firm Merck KGaA - are among those selling drugs mentioned in the latest notice, the authority said.

Cadila and Lupin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Merck’s India unit was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
