India's Piramal to buy U.S. health info firm for $635 mln
May 16, 2012

India's Piramal to buy U.S. health info firm for $635 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based healthcare information provider Decision Resources Group (DRG) for $635 million as the Indian company looks to expand its global research and development business.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, and generate revenues of $160 million in 2012, Piramal said in a statement.

DRG provides web-enabled research information using proprietary database to global healthcare companies for their research and development projects.

