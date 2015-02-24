FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Piramal unit says to invest about $800 mln in realty projects
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

India's Piramal unit says to invest about $800 mln in realty projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Piramal Fund Management Ltd, a unit of India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd, will invest up to 50 billion rupees($803 million) before March 2016 to finance construction projects, its managing director said on Tuesday.

“We are looking to expand the construction finance portfolio. This is less risky and this was the missing link in our portfolio,” Khushru Jijina, managing director of Piramal Fund Management, told Reuters.

The fund manager said on Tuesday it would invest 11 billion rupees to finance nine construction projects across major Indian cities. The projects are a mix of late-stage and mid-market residential developments, including at suburban locations, with a completion timeframe of 3 to 5 years, according to a statement by the company.

The projects are in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai, Piramal Fund Management said.

The company will eventually expand financing to smaller cities such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Hyderabad, Jijina said.

Piramal Fund Management, which has a real estate finance joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, manages $2 billion across various funds. It currently has separate funds for equity and structured finance.

$1 = 62.2800 Indian rupees Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.