India's Piramal sees $1.5 bln rev from florbetaben
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

India's Piramal sees $1.5 bln rev from florbetaben

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare sees revenue potential of $1.5 billion from its newly acquired florbetaben molecule, which could be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease, its chairman, Ajay Piramal, said on Monday.

The company will file for U.S. approval of the treatment in late 2012, Piramal added.

Piramal agreed to buy a research and development portfolio from Germany’s Bayer AG in a deal that gives the Indian drugmaker commercial and development rights to florbetaben. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

