March 21, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

India scraps govt control over plane purchases by local carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 21 (Reuters) - India has scrapped government control over the acquisition of planes by local carriers, a government statement said, removing a major bureaucratic hurdle for the country’s airlines in their expansion.

Indian airlines will need 1,043 new passenger and freighter aircraft valued at $145 billion by 2030 to satisfy rising demand, Airbus said last year.

Local carriers will now require just an initial no-objection certificate to start operations and will be at liberty to induct planes without seeking approval from the ministry of civil aviation, the government statement said.

