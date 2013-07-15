India PM, RBI chief not scheduled to meet on Monday - PM spokesman

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - There is no meeting scheduled between India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Central Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Monday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier, the organisers of a Mumbai event where Subbarao was expected to deliver a speech on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India governor has cancelled the appearance as he was called to a meeting with the country’s finance minister and the prime minister. (Reporting by Ross Colvin; editing by Malini Menon)