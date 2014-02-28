FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Punjab National Bank raising 10 bln rupees via Basel III Tier II bonds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

India's Punjab National Bank raising 10 bln rupees via Basel III Tier II bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank is raising 10 billion rupees ($161.3 million) by placing 10-year Basel III Tier II bonds at 9.65 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

State-run Life insurance Corp of India is the sole investor to the bond sale, said the sources.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, AK Capital and Trust Capital are the arrangers for the bond sale, the sources added. ($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.