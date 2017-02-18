NEW DELHI Feb 18 Lawmakers broke chairs and
smashed microphones in
a state legislature in southern India on Saturday as a
weeks-long power struggle following the death of a regional
politician intensified.
One official was injured in the scuffle among lawmakers
inside the Tamil Nadu state assembly and was taken out on a
stretcher, TV networks said.
The power struggle in the state of more than 70 million that
has attracted foreign automakers and consumer electronics firms,
comes amid rising social unrest that has raised doubts over its
attractiveness as a place to do business.
The state of Tamil Nadu has been in turmoil since its
leader, film star turned politician Jayaraman Jalalithaa, died
on Dec. 6, 2016 without naming a successor.
Since then her close companion Sasikala has sought to take
over the mantle of leadership of the AIADMK party, but earlier
this week the federal Supreme Court convicted her of corruption
and jailed her for four years.
Hecklers surrounded the speaker for refusing to allow a
secret ballot which the opposition group DMK believed would show
up deep cracks in the ruling party. A DMK spokesman denied that
his party colleagues created the ruckus.
Known as the "Detroit of Asia", Tamil Nadu is India's
second-largest manufacturing state. It hosts manufacturers such
as <BMW BMWG.DE>, Daimler, Hyundai, Ford
, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Renault
.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)