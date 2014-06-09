FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower food inflation top priority of new India government - president
June 9, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Lower food inflation top priority of new India government - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 9 (Reuters) - Containing food inflation will be the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government, the president said in a parliamentary address on Monday, with an emphasis on improving supplies and farm pricing.

The government will also clamp down on hoarding and black marketeering and is preparing contingency plans for sub-normal monsoon rains, President Pranab Mukherjee said in the address to the new parliament formed after Modi won a general election in May. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers)

