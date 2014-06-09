FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian government sets out investor-friendly reform agenda
June 9, 2014

Indian government sets out investor-friendly reform agenda

NEW DELHI, June 9 (Reuters) - India’s new government will pursue an economic reform agenda that foresees introducing a general sales tax, encouraging foreign investment and speeding approvals for major business projects, the president told parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will “urgently pursue” reforms to the state-run coal sector to attract private investment, President Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers elected in Modi’s landslide victory last month.

Modi’s government also promised to ensure that every Indian family has a good home with uninterrupted supplies of power, by 2022. (Reporting by Delhi Bureau; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

