FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian fertiliser cos to import 3.5 mln T potash at $427/T
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Indian fertiliser cos to import 3.5 mln T potash at $427/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian fertiliser companies have agreed to buy potash for 2013 at $427 per tonne and they are likely to buy 3.5 million tonnes of the crop nutrient, an Indian negotiator with overseas suppliers told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have reached an agreement with suppliers,” said P. S. Gahlaut, managing director at Indian Potash Limited (IPL), the biggest potash importer in the country.

IPL has signed deals for 1 million tonnes potash and other Indian buyers are set to sign deals for another 2.5 million tonnes in a week, Gahlaut said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.