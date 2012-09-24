FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cabinet okays bailout for debt-hit power distributors-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

India cabinet okays bailout for debt-hit power distributors-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government has approved a bailout for cash-strapped power distributors, a cabinet minister said on Monday.

The minister, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, spoke on condition of anonymity. Details of the bailout package were not immediately available.

Years of populism, corruption and mismanagement have driven the power distributors, most of them state-owned, deep into the red. They had accumulated 926 billion rupees ($17.35 billion) in losses by the end of the 2010/11 financial year, according to government data. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.