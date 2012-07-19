FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to levy tax on imported power gear for large projects
July 19, 2012

India to levy tax on imported power gear for large projects

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose duties on power equipment imported for building large power projects, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni told reporters.

The country currently charges customs duty of 5 percent on gear imported for power projects under 1,000 megawatts capacity. However, there is no customs duty on equipment for projects with higher capacity.

Indian makers of power generating equipment have been pushing for the duty to curb an influx of imported gear, mainly from China. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Tony Munroe)

