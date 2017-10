NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet has approved state-run Neyveli Lignite Corp’s proposal to set up 1,980 megawatt power project in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Ambika Soni, Information and Broadcasting Minister, told reporters on Thursday.

India plans to add about 76,000 megawatts in five years to end-March 2017. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)