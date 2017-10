July 17 (Reuters) - India aims to add 88,000 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity in the next five years, power minister Sushilkumar Shinde told a conference of state power ministers in the capital on Tuesday.

The country’s current power generation capacity is 200,000 MW, with a peak shortfall of 10 percent. (Reporting By Sanjeev Choudhary, Editing by Anurag Kotoky; )