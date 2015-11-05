FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India approves rescue package for state power companies - minister
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

India approves rescue package for state power companies - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India approved a rescue package for its loss-making electricity utilities on Thursday, the power minister said, a move Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes will increase the supply of power and help spur economic growth.

Power Minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting of the cabinet that the government had cleared the package, which it has been working on for several months, to ease the financial crunch at state-owned utility companies. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and C.K. Nayak; Editing by Malini Menon)

